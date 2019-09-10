Watch: Odisha's Conjoined Twins Spotted Playing Football with Hospital Staff at AIIMS

Conjoined twins from Odisha's Kandhamal district, Jaga and Balia, who spent over two years at AIIMS in New Delhi undergoing complicated surgeries for separation of their heads were discharged from the hospital last week. Accompanied by a team of three doctors, including a neurosurgeon, a neuroanaesthetist and a pediatrician, along with a nurse from AIIMS, the twins have boarded a train to Cuttack.

According to reports, the twins had been admitted to AIIMS in 2017 and had been under treatment for two years; it took 125 doctors to complete the mammoth task. However, all's well that ends well. A new video posted by ANI shows one of the twins happily playing football with the hospital staff. This is just before they left for Cuttack the video which had been captured on camera has now gone viral on social media.

ANI reports that Jaga, one of the twins, was playing football in the corridor of the hospital as the rest of the staff members watched.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Delhi: Jaga, one of the conjoined twins, plays football with hospital staff at AIIMS. Jaga&Balia were admitted at AIIMS on 14.07.2017 as Craniopagus (conjoined twins) where they underwent staged separation of surgeries&separated on 25.10.2017. They'll be shifted to Odisha. pic.twitter.com/8yUw5zSPns — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

God bless this child. — M o h s i n (@m_cccxcii) September 6, 2019

After God.. there are Doctors! This video made my day. — Tiwari Ji (@itheowl) September 6, 2019

Beautiful. These kids will forever be grateful to these docs. Doctors did an amazing and commendable job. — Sachi. (@ixsachi) September 6, 2019

This is the best news. Best ever! Congratulations — Saurabh Handa (@saurabh_py) September 6, 2019

(With inputs from PTI)

