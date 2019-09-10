Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Odisha's Conjoined Twins Spotted Playing Football with Hospital Staff at AIIMS

The twins had been admitted to AIIMS in 2017 and had been under treatment for two years; it took 125 doctors to complete the mammoth task.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
Image: Twitter/ ANI
Conjoined twins from Odisha's Kandhamal district, Jaga and Balia, who spent over two years at AIIMS in New Delhi undergoing complicated surgeries for separation of their heads were discharged from the hospital last week. Accompanied by a team of three doctors, including a neurosurgeon, a neuroanaesthetist and a pediatrician, along with a nurse from AIIMS, the twins have boarded a train to Cuttack.

According to reports, the twins had been admitted to AIIMS in 2017 and had been under treatment for two years; it took 125 doctors to complete the mammoth task. However, all's well that ends well. A new video posted by ANI shows one of the twins happily playing football with the hospital staff. This is just before they left for Cuttack the video which had been captured on camera has now gone viral on social media.

ANI reports that Jaga, one of the twins, was playing football in the corridor of the hospital as the rest of the staff members watched.

Watch the video here:

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

(With inputs from PTI)

