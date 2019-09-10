Watch: Odisha's Conjoined Twins Spotted Playing Football with Hospital Staff at AIIMS
The twins had been admitted to AIIMS in 2017 and had been under treatment for two years; it took 125 doctors to complete the mammoth task.
Image: Twitter/ ANI
Conjoined twins from Odisha's Kandhamal district, Jaga and Balia, who spent over two years at AIIMS in New Delhi undergoing complicated surgeries for separation of their heads were discharged from the hospital last week. Accompanied by a team of three doctors, including a neurosurgeon, a neuroanaesthetist and a pediatrician, along with a nurse from AIIMS, the twins have boarded a train to Cuttack.
According to reports, the twins had been admitted to AIIMS in 2017 and had been under treatment for two years; it took 125 doctors to complete the mammoth task. However, all's well that ends well. A new video posted by ANI shows one of the twins happily playing football with the hospital staff. This is just before they left for Cuttack the video which had been captured on camera has now gone viral on social media.
ANI reports that Jaga, one of the twins, was playing football in the corridor of the hospital as the rest of the staff members watched.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH Delhi: Jaga, one of the conjoined twins, plays football with hospital staff at AIIMS. Jaga&Balia were admitted at AIIMS on 14.07.2017 as Craniopagus (conjoined twins) where they underwent staged separation of surgeries&separated on 25.10.2017. They'll be shifted to Odisha. pic.twitter.com/8yUw5zSPns— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019
Here's how Twitterati reacted:
God bless this child.— M o h s i n (@m_cccxcii) September 6, 2019
After God.. there are Doctors! This video made my day.— Tiwari Ji (@itheowl) September 6, 2019
Beautiful. These kids will forever be grateful to these docs. Doctors did an amazing and commendable job.— Sachi. (@ixsachi) September 6, 2019
This is the best news. Best ever! Congratulations— Saurabh Handa (@saurabh_py) September 6, 2019
(With inputs from PTI)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor on First Time Meeting Mira: I Thought Are We Even Going to Last 15 Minutes?
- One Life, Get It Right: Akshay Kumar Reveals His Fitness Mantra With This Latest Pic
- Remember The Viral Photo of Modi, Rahul in Tug of War? Artist 'Mumbai's Banksy' Shares Story Behind it
- Apple Special Event: What Will be That #OneMoreThing This Time Around?
- Watch: Horse Bites Rival Jockey In an Attempt to Win Race in France