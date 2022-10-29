WATCH: Officials Chase Mysterious Giant Inflatable Duck 'Greater Joy' Off US Coast

Last year a giant rubber duck, with “Joy” written across its front made an appearance at Belfast Harbor in Maine, USA. On Thursday, it made a reappearance, this time with “Greater Joy” written across it. It broke free from its moorings and is making a daring escape. This escape was possible due to the heavy winds. In a clip shared by News Center Maine’s YouTube, the duck can be seen floating away as a couple of boats rush behind it. Certainly, the chase looks exciting. The bright yellow duck stood out against the pale blue water and white boats. Take a peek at the clip here:

An official from the Belfast Harbor Office confirmed that “Greater Joy” the duck broke free around noon time on Thursday, reported News Center Maine. “We actually went out and grabbed it with the boat, but the lines all broke on it. It was just way too windy. We couldn’t pull it back in.” the harbour official said. It is unclear whether the giant duck has been captured yet.

According to UPI, “Greater Joy” was still floating around as of early Friday afternoon. Some people reported the giant duck had drifted about 20 miles to the coast of Blue Hill, Maine. It still remains unknown who this bright yellow, giant duck belongs to. But it has made the headlines once again.

When “Greater Joy” first made its appearance, then known as “Joy” no one had any idea who put it there or why. The harbormaster Katherine Given said that it is estimated to be about 25 feet tall. It seemed to be anchored in the shallow part of the harbour. Given also told Bangor Daily News that everyone in Belfast loves it. A lot of people were willing to keep it there. The harbormaster was also in no hurry to get rid of it. Since it was in the shallow water and not in the middle of the mooring field, it was not a navigational hazard and was not bothering anybody.

