Watch: 'Old Buddies' Golden Retriever and Cow Meet up After Months, Adorable Video Goes Viral

Internet is a wholesome treasure of videos of cute animals. There is another heart-filling video doing rounds online, which is surely to make you go ‘awwww.’

In the 14-second clip, a golden retriever is seen licking the face of a cow he had befriended, as a gesture of love and friendship. The adorable moment was captured in a video in the village of Maguiresbridge in County Fermanagh during summers.

Two animals had met six months ago and had struck up a friendship instantly. The golden retriever named Pablo can be seen sitting on a wall licking the face of the cow standing beside him, both seem to be visibly happy to meet each other. Archie, another dog, is trying to jump and take a look at the unusual friends.

The video was shared by @blainaidmay who, while in conversation with Daily Mail, told that the cow lives down the road from them and they pass it every day while walking to the shop.

Pablo is a two-year-old retriever who had first met the cow about six months ago while on a walk and the two have met again after a really long time. That is why, both seem visibly happy to reunite as they couldn’t stop rubbing noses.

The video says that after they met around six months ago, the cow went away for three months. Now, they met again and instantly recognized each other.

She also added that Pablo loves jumping on the wall and looking at the cows. He had met this cow when it was just a calf. The cow would visit Pablo near the wall and since then, they have gotten closer and became friends.

The moment of their reunion has been shared on video-capturing app, TikTtok on August 12, 2020 and since then, it has been viewed more than 2.2 million times and is making netizens’ hearts melt with the adorable gesture.

The video went viral and internet users couldn’t stop from commenting on the video. It has been liked more than 310,000 times on the phot-sharing app. People are applauding the ‘unusual friendship’ and calling it adorable.

One of the users online wrote that animals are so much better than humans, while commenting on the warm and welcoming nature of the two friends. Another one wrote, “I am sorry but how cute can you get.”

Another user jokingly said that this right there was the reason for him being a vegetarian.