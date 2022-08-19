WATCH: Old Man Dances to Hrithik Roshan’s 'Dil Na Diya' Like No One’s Watching

Who can forget the energetic dance moves of Hrithik Roshan in the song Dil Na Diya from Krrish? With high-tempo beats, the peppy song’s rhythm still remains fresh in many moviegoers’ minds. Now, an old man’s performance to the song has gone viral on the internet. Instagram user S Suresh recently took to the social media application to upload a video of himself dancing to Dil Na Diya, becoming an entertaining watch for web users.

The clip begins with the elderly man imitating Hrithik Roshan’s dance steps as he moves his orange kurta vest in style. While his dance moves almost resemble the original choreography of the peppy number, the viral man did not fail to add a bit of his own touch to the clip. Moving gracefully, Suresh catches every beat as he transitions from one step to another.

Suresh often uses social media to display his dancing prowess and has organically garnered a following of over 16 thousand people. Watch his Dil Na Diya dance clip below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered a thunderous response from his online family. A barrage of users took to the comments section of his post to laud the elderly man’s high spirit. While one wrote, “Sir respect your age and more than that, your attitude,” another added, “Super age is just a number.” A netizen said, “My god… Just amazing sir.” The viral video has garnered over 50 thousand views and over 2 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application.

Composed by Rajesh Roshan, the song was crooned by Kunal Ganjawala and penned by Vijay Akela. Dil Ne Diya is picturized on the bitter-sweet chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra as they enjoy a circus show in the film Krrish.

