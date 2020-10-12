Watch: Old Video of British Singer Soulfully Singing Sufi Song in Streets of Dubai Goes Viral Again

It is said that music has no language or boundaries. It is transnational and cannot be confined to a geographical location. Of, course, even in the olden days, musicians traveled across the world, leaving behind a part of their wherever they stopped. However, with the global connectivity of the internet, it is easier than ever to adopt other cultures’ arts and music.

One such transnational musician is British-Swiss Tanya Wells. An old video of the singer is going viral on Twitter. The singer and her companion were singing the Sufi classic, 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar,’ on the streets of Dubai. As someone captured the video and posted it online, everyone across the globe was mesmerized with their art. This was in 2017. However, anything uploaded to the internet is virtually forever.

Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon of the Indian Army must have recently discovered this three-year-old video. As most people did at that time, he also shared it to his Twitter feed on Sunday. In the video, a guitarist is sitting by the side of a road. Ms Wells, along with a friend, are looking at their phone screens (possibly for the lyrics) and are engrossed in the vibes of the melodious Sufi song. The road has passers-by in the background but the trio of musicians is unfazed by the comings and goings of anyone around them. They are spellbound, as are the viewers, upon watching the video.

On his tweet, Lt. Dhillon added the caption:

“Sufiana kalaam ...'Dam a Dam Mast Qalander' goes international,”

People were quick to respond that it wasn't any random person but a singer fairly known in international music circles.

Tanya Wells and Paulo Vinícius (the man on the guitar) are a musical duo known as Seven Eyes.

Wells spent a part of her childhood in India. Here she learned classical Hindustani vocal whereas Vinícius studied music in his country, Brazil. Both have worked with some of the world’s most influential musicians.

Wells has collaborated with Anouska Shankar, Jass Stone, and even A. R. Rahman! While Vinícius trained with guitar legends like Franz Halász, Pablo Marquez, and Fabio Zano.