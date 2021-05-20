WATCH: Video of Monkey Feasting on Food Inside Air India Lounge at IGI Airport Goes Viral

An old video has surfaced on the internet in which a monkey can be seen enjoying food samples at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi. The clip is from March 2018, when the primate took a temporary residence inside IGI for five days. The video that is more than a minute long shows the simian sitting at a food counter inside the Air India lounge as it moves from one delicious dish to the other, feasting on them.

One of the international flyers, Jenna Curtis, who was waiting at the lounge for her flight, had recorded the clip on March 5, 2018. At that time, Jenna was on a business trip to India. However, the clip became viral recently after ViralHog shared it.

Jenna informed that she spotted the animal when she went to fetch some water from the refrigerator placed near the food counter. She added that when she turned around after getting the water; she was shocked to see the monkey that was sitting there and eating every dish while being carefree. In the end, she said it completed its feast by munching on a banana.

In the viral video too, the primate can be seen sitting on a counter and eating it. After some time, it leaves the food and jumps onto another counter. It then takes another handful from the dish. While walking and observing other dishes, it spots a bunch of bananas and carefully plucks one out of it, and hops on a wall to leave the lounge.

It was reported the simian had taken shelter inside Terminal 3. It was spotted roaming in an area that had premium business-class lounges, premium plazas, etc. On March 6, 2018, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the operator of the airport, sought the help of government officials to catch the animal. Some officials then came to the terminal and managed to catch it. The officials then tranquillized it and took it with them.

