Watch: Old Video of Neha Kakkar Singing at Jagran is Going Viral on the Internet

A video of a popular singer in Bollywood has resurfaced online. It is none other than Neha Kakkar. One of her fanclubs on Instagram shared a throwback where the singer is seen performing at a jagran.

Neha started singing from a tender age of four and before she found fame with chart toppers, she used to perform with her sisters at religious events and gatherings.

In the childhood video of the singer doing rounds on social media, little Neha can be seen singing the track Jungle Jungle Pata Chala Hai from The Jungle Book. For her jagran performances, the singer with a mic in her hand has worn a ruffled blue outfit. She is seen sporting a short hairstyle and has a flower garland around her neck. Signing off her performance, Neha says, "Bol saache darbar ki jai."

The video has been shared by several Neha Kakkar's fans who were delighted to see the video. Many reacted in the comments with words like, "So cute" and flooded with heart emojis.

Recently, Neha grabbed headlines for her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh. Making her relationship official, she shared a picture of herself with her boyfriend twinning in black, last week.

While sharing the post, she wrote, "You're mine." Rohanpreet replied in the comments saying, “Neha babu, I love you so much...Yes, I am only yours, meri zindagi."

In another post, Neha was posing in a red salwar-kameez and accompanied the hashtag #NehuDaVyah in her caption. She wrote, “Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lock Down Wich Katt Hone Kharche’. This is my favourite line from #DiamondDaChalla Song. Which line is Your fav? #NehuDaVyah.”

The singer seems to be preparing to wed Rohanpreet soon. Rohanpreet is also a singer by profession and keeps posting pictures with Neha to show off their bonding and love.