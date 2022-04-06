Watch: On Duty Delhi Cop Attacked By Bull in Dayalpur Area

An on-duty cop came under attack from a bull in Delhi’s Dayalpur area recently. As per reports, when the incident occurred, Constable Gyaan Singh was on duty at Sherpur Chowk. The attack was captured on the surveillance camera installed there. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the now-viral video, Gyaan Singh is standing on the roadside with his phone in his hand. In the next moment, the cop is attacked by a bull standing on the side of the road. The bull attacked the constable, flinging him into the air.

Watch here:

After falling to the ground, the soldier was unable to get up on his own. Shortly after the incident, his colleagues present rushed the cop to the hospital. The cop suffered injuries but is in good health now and has been discharged from the hospital.

This video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Many after watching the video said that the police personnel was fortunate that he did not suffer any serious injuries and the bull did not attack him again.

