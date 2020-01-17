Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Oprah Winfrey Reveals How an Old Boyfriend Ruined Valentine's Day for Her

Winfrey found long-term love with Stedman Graham, but acknowledged she wasn't so sure about him at first.

CNN

Updated:January 17, 2020, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Oprah Winfrey Reveals How an Old Boyfriend Ruined Valentine's Day for Her
Oprah Winfrey, Golden Globe Awards (Reuters)

Oprah Winfrey says an ex-boyfriend of hers has forever put a damper on Valentine's Day.

For her O, The Oprah Magazine "What I Know For Sure" column, she opens up about her longtime relationship with Stedman Graham, including her first impression of him, and explains that despite their love, she could do without Feb. 14.

"Lots of people make a big deal about Valentine's Day. I don't -- and haven't since I was a young contestant in the Miss Black America Pageant (I was Miss Black Tennessee). Many of the other girls were receiving flowers and gifts from their beaux. My boyfriend at the time, Bubba -- yes, real name -- sent me nothing. I felt bad about that and complained to another contestant. She laid this wisdom on me: "Girl, if your man has put a flower on your mind, you won't need no flowers in a vase!" Winfrey wrote in the special Valentine's Day-themed edition of the publication.

But enough about Bubba. Winfrey found long-term love with Graham, but acknowledged she wasn't so sure about him at first.

"I thought he was nice enough, but I wasn't that impressed. He was polite, yes, and kind. The sort of guy who sits with an ailing friend. Tall and handsome, for sure. But actually too handsome, I thought, to be interested in me. I figured he must be a player. So did all my producers. They warned me not to get involved with that Stedman guy. Aside from his appearance, they knew nothing about him. But anybody that good-looking driving a vintage Mercedes merited suspicion," she wrote. "So I proceeded with caution, even with a friendship. It wasn't until months later, when I learned he'd broken up with his girlfriend and had been inquiring about my dating status, that I gave him a serious thought."

Winfrey and O Magazine editor-at-large Gayle King also share some practical Valentine's Day wisdom in the latest episode of their "OG Chronicles."

Winfrey graces the February 2020 issue (as she does all her issues.) It hits stands on Jan. 21.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram