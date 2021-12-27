Watch: Optical Illusion Video of 'Moving' Cubes Leaves Netizens Scratching their Heads

Optical illusion videos enjoy their own cult following on the internet. While some of these videos are easy to decode, others can really play with your mind. Just like this video of two ‘moving’ cubes shared by a user on Twitter. On the face of it, the video seems like just any other random clip showing two cubes rotating, moving up and down, except there’s no actual movement. The movement of the cubes that we spot is just an illusion created by the change of lighting and colour in the video.

“These cubes are not moving," read the caption.

These cubes are not moving 🤯pic.twitter.com/zndxmb7ZgS— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 25, 2021

Blown by the illusion? You aren’t alone here. Since being posted online, the video has garnered over 31 lakh views along with 57,000 likes and several reactions from the netizens. While some users could not believe what they were watching, others shared scientific reasoning behind the illusion in the video.

A user pointed that changes in the luminance of the background created an illusory motion and the cubes appeared to be moving.

But the scientific logic had not convinced everyone as yet. There were a lot of users who believed that the cubes were moving. “Even if you cover the arrows while looking at both cubes, you can see some sort of movement corresponding to each arrow, so I’m not buying that they’re not moving, even if very subtly," wrote a user.

Another person pointed that while the cubes were not moving completely, they slightly shift the key position to create a shadow in the direction of the spin.

They move. The illusion is made of 2 squares, one black, one white. They slightly shift positions to create a drop shadow in the direction of the "spin." Keying out the blue it is easily seen. While the overall cubes "are not moving," they actually are. pic.twitter.com/3x6iLHnwSI— Jason Viera (@Who__Arted) December 26, 2021

Some expressed their amazement and said that the video was like an exercise to the brain. Retweeting the video, a user wrote, “Wow. This might be the coolest optical illusion I’ve ever seen."

Don't ever believe what people say, believe just your own eyes 🙂 https://t.co/0pU0nZH9Oe— Sváťa Chalupa (@ChalupaSvata) December 27, 2021

the cubes are not moving but it still works without the arrows, so there must be something else, and there is. the color "moves" a few pixels in the direction the arrows suggest, that makes it feels moving because it kinda is moving, but only ON the frames https://t.co/SQQrM1gmic pic.twitter.com/2ynwG5kLjY— bison (@bison_42) December 26, 2021

These things are fantastic/mind blowing! https://t.co/Y8ulKhskrp— Alan Maloney (@al_in_sweden) December 26, 2021

What is your reaction to the video? Did the cubes actually move or not?

