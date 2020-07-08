Watch: Orangutan’s Reaction after Having First Sip of Coffee is All of Us in the Morning

Apart from being one of the most comforting beverages, coffee is also an eye opener for mornings. Many people cannot start their day until they get their perfect cup of coffee.

But guess what! It seems like Orangutans much like humans need coffee too before they are wide awake. In a video shared by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the coffee-loving animal can be seen seated on a chair in a sleepy condition with his mug. After taking the first sip of the beverage, his eyes get wide open. This reaction is undoubtedly similar with certain humans.

The official captioned this adorable and relatable video as, “The reaction at the end when he has a strong coffee is no different than humans One more proof that they are one of our immediate ancestors…”

The reaction at the end when he has a strong coffee is no different than humans😂



One more proof that they are one of our immediate ancestors... pic.twitter.com/jpd39oBn5B — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 5, 2020

The short clip has already been viewed over 16 thousand times and has been liked by over 800 users.

The video as expected hit a chord with Twitterati. Many users commented on the post highlighting the cuteness of the video.

A user also went on to the extent of calling the Orangutan his great-grandpa. He said, “I think, I make the same expression every morning, Great Great ... Grand Pa”.

Here are some of the other reactions on the post:

