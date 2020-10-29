Watch: Orphan Baby Rhino Sleeps under His 'Comfort Blanket' in Heart-warming Video in Kenya

Kids often have the habit of sleeping with their favourite toy or a comfort blanket. They can make the kid feel secure when they are away from either of their parents. But it looks like this habit is not just limited to human children.

Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has shared a heart-warming video of a baby rhino, sleeping with his comfort blanket. In the video, we can see a baby rhino is sleeping under a brown mattress. Tweeting the short 17 seconds clip, the trust informed that the black rhino in the video is named Apollo and he is an orphan.

They further said that Apollo was rescued one year back and his love for his comfort blanket keeps increasing. He makes a temporary tent from the mattress and sleeps beneath it. They also shared a link to a blog on Apollo.

Reacting to the post, one Twitter user said, “Wonderful blog on Apollo. Attachment to the mattress is interesting (security blanket). Obvious he is well cared for and loved.”

Claire Boult, who must have seen Apollo in his earlier days, said that she loves that Apollo still uses the comfort blanket but cannot believe how much the rhino has grown. She tagged Sheldrick Wildlife’s account and said, “It’s all thanks to your wonderful care.”

Appreciating the efforts of the trust, another user said, “Sleep well little Apollo you are safe thanks to SWT and their people all over the world.”

According to the blog on Apollo, he was rescued by a team of the trust on September 21, 2019 after his mother passed away at Tsavo West National Park.

His mother died when Apollo was barely six months old. The blog says that his rescue was dramatic because two aircrafts and several teams rescued Apollo from the park. He is now 19 months old and lives at Kaluku — the field headquarters of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.