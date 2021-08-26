WATCH: Orphaned Baby Elephant Finds Solace in Keeper at Kenyan Wildlife Trust

With every video of a baby animal, the Internet makes more sense. In case you’re having a difficult week, we have stumbled on something beautiful enough to save the rest of your day. On Wednesday, a wildlife trust called Sheldrick Wildlife shared an adorable video on their Twitter profile and it will melt your heart. The wildlife trust is aimed at saving orphaned elephants and providing them with the nurture of a mother. In the video, a baby elephant can be seen in a forest. The elephant’s keeper constantly keeps rubbing its ears and its throat to make it feel comfortable. The man holds the baby’s trunk with his palm and the elephant reciprocates this act of love by touching his face with its trunk. Aww.

https://twitter.com/SheldrickTrust/status/1430288930990133250

This wildlife trust, based out of Kenya, works for rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned baby elephants. In the caption of the clip, they wrote, “Acting as surrogate mothers is just one of the ways we help orphaned elephants after losing their natal mother and family. So they can one day return back to the wild.”

One user thanked the organisation for taking care of the wild animals, while most could not stop gushing at the cuteness of the video.

“Wish all humans were like you keepers. The earth would be heaven,” wote a user.

https://twitter.com/PressHereJG/status/1430289742025924615

https://twitter.com/MrLAKHIBHANGRA/status/1430425304242208770

https://twitter.com/WarriorMcFad/status/1430381528417140738

https://twitter.com/NoNumbersNess/status/1430401147798360065

https://twitter.com/oopoopbdo/status/1430293194244194304

The video went massively viral and in less than 24 hours, it racked up more than 5500 views and the numbers are ever-increasing. The video, till now has garnered more than 1300 likes and 227 retweets on the micro-blogging platform.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here