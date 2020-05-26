Watch: Ostrich Makes a Special Appearance during a Press Conference in Spain

A video of an ostrich crashing into a press conference of a politician in Spain has surfaced on the internet.

The politician named Miguel Angel Revilla, President of Cantabria, was speaking about reopening the Cabarceno Natural Park zoo when the ostrich surreptitiously made its way to the venue of the press conference, reported Daily Mail.

The clip shows the ostrich through its nonchalant behaviour continuous to distract the attention of the politician. Unfazed over the giant bird’s intervention, the politician, however, continued addressing the press.

Later, Miguel posted a screenshot of Homer Simpson, a fictional character from The Simpsons, with an ostrich behind his shoulder.

He then wrote, “The Simpsons already predicted it”.

