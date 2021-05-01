Watch: Ottawa Nurse Sings to ICU Patients in Viral Video, Netizens Praise Heartwarming Gesture

This is Amy-Lynn. An endoscopy nurse at The Ottawa Hospital, who has recently been redeployed to the ICU. Here she is with a beautiful song for our patients… “You are not alone”. Thank you for lifting our spirits, Amy-Lynn! 💙#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Xn11mNr44D — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) April 24, 2021

When the coronavirus pandemic has put the whole world in a miserable condition, the stories of frontline workers going beyond to help the suffering people are comforting. A video of a nurse singing You Are Not Aloneto the ICU patientsis winning praises on social media. In the viral video, Amy-Lynn Howson, wearing scrubs and a facemask, can be seen playing her guitar and singing Though I Don’t Have The Answers… You Are Not Aloneto the ICU patients. The video was shared by the Ottawa hospital’s official Twitter account. The hospital thanked Howson for lifting people’s spirits with her song.

Twitter users found Howson’s act of compassion beautiful and responded heartfeltly. A user wrote that this video brought tears to their eyes. Here is how Twitter users responded to Howson’s therapeutic singing:

The voice of an angel! Beautiful indeed. Thank you to Amy-Lynn and all the nurses and doctors working tirelessly!— Karen (@Karengab1975) April 24, 2021

This brought tears to my eyes. To think that she is singing to our fellow citizens of Ottawa. Someones mother or father, grandfather or grandmother. Sick with an illness that is preventable….— Jennifer Neill (@JenniferNeill9) April 24, 2021

I was left with no words ..just tears and emotion from the 6 pm ctv news and now watching it again..thinking of every person there fighting to live and every Healthcare angel fighting for them..may we never forget 🙏 ♥— Marilyn (@Marilyn66099348) April 24, 2021

Natalia Calo, a colleague of Howson at the hospital, tweeted that apart from being very good at her work, Howson is also a talented musician.

Such a beautiful act of human kindness. I work with Amy in Endoscopy, she's a tremendous nurse, a beautiful person and a talented musician. Thank you, Amy for warming people's hearts when they need it the most!— Natalia C. Calo (@natalia_calo) April 24, 2021

Responding to the tweets by social media users, Howson expressed on Twitter that she was humbled that she got a chance to represent her colleagues and fellow nurses. She also thanked people for their support. She wrote that she was moved to see healthcare workers receiving encouragement. Some users also offered her greetings on the upcoming occasion of Nurses Week 2021, which will be observed from May 6 to May 12, 2021.

What an honour to have this moment shared with so many. I am humbled. Just ONE example of how us nurses help our patients. So proud of ALL #nurses #HealthcareHeroes who show up everyday. #YouAreNotAlone https://t.co/8PVXq4dQDe— Amy-Lynn Howson (@Amy_LynnHowson) April 25, 2021

Howson, who was recently deployed to the ICU, works as an endoscopy nurse at the Ottawa hospital, Canada. Canada has surpassed 1.2 million covid cases, among which more than 24,000 people have lost their lives. The situation is far worse in India, where the cases are about to cross 19 million and more than 3,000 people are dying daily. The country is facing a severe shortage on all fronts of its healthcare system be it critical supplies such as oxygen, medicines and vaccines, or hospital beds, nurses and doctors.

