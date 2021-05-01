buzz

Watch: Ottawa Nurse Sings to ICU Patients in Viral Video, Netizens Praise Heartwarming Gesture

Amy Lynn Howson expressed on Twitter that she was humbled that she got a chance to represent her colleagues and fellow nurses. (The Ottawa Hopsital/twitter)

Amy Lynn Howson, who was recently deployed to the ICU, works as an endoscopy nurse at the Ottawa hospital, Canada.

When the coronavirus pandemic has put the whole world in a miserable condition, the stories of frontline workers going beyond to help the suffering people are comforting. A video of a nurse singing You Are Not Aloneto the ICU patientsis winning praises on social media. In the viral video, Amy-Lynn Howson, wearing scrubs and a facemask, can be seen playing her guitar and singing Though I Don’t Have The Answers… You Are Not Aloneto the ICU patients. The video was shared by the Ottawa hospital’s official Twitter account. The hospital thanked Howson for lifting people’s spirits with her song.

Twitter users found Howson’s act of compassion beautiful and responded heartfeltly. A user wrote that this video brought tears to their eyes. Here is how Twitter users responded to Howson’s therapeutic singing:

Natalia Calo, a colleague of Howson at the hospital, tweeted that apart from being very good at her work, Howson is also a talented musician.

Responding to the tweets by social media users, Howson expressed on Twitter that she was humbled that she got a chance to represent her colleagues and fellow nurses. She also thanked people for their support. She wrote that she was moved to see healthcare workers receiving encouragement. Some users also offered her greetings on the upcoming occasion of Nurses Week 2021, which will be observed from May 6 to May 12, 2021.

Howson, who was recently deployed to the ICU, works as an endoscopy nurse at the Ottawa hospital, Canada. Canada has surpassed 1.2 million covid cases, among which more than 24,000 people have lost their lives. The situation is far worse in India, where the cases are about to cross 19 million and more than 3,000 people are dying daily. The country is facing a severe shortage on all fronts of its healthcare system be it critical supplies such as oxygen, medicines and vaccines, or hospital beds, nurses and doctors.

first published:May 01, 2021, 19:49 IST