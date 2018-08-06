English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Watch Out Arijit Singh, This Pakistani Painter May Steal Your Job With His Soulful Voice
Muhammad Arif's mesmerising voice has won hearts on both sides of the border.
Image credits: Akbar Tweets / Facebook
The world is full of talented people and the Internet often recognises them.
First, the netizens came together to help Sanjeev Shrivastav aka the "dancing uncle", who became an overnight sensation. Then the people of the Internet rooted for a Kerala man whose mesmerising voice helped him meet his idol Shankar Mahadevan, and now, here's a painter from Pakistan whose singing skills have left everyone wanting for more.
A few days ago, Muhammad Arif, a painter by profession, wouldn't have imagined that he would have to set up a Facebook page for himself. Arif didn't expect to turn into a social media star.
It all unfolded on August 1 when a Facebook page -- Akbar Tweets decided to share Arif's renditions of "Hamari Adhuri Kahani" and "Khamoshiyan." Both originally sung by Arijit Singh.
Arif's soulful voice resonated with many. What especially caught everyone's eye was his 'work ethics,' as the singing Arif didn't stop the work he was doing while someone decided to record his voice.
The dedication to his work and his studio-ready voice was enough to leave everyone asking for more. Just under 6 days, Arif's singing video has been viewed more than 3.5 million times on Facebook.
"Yaar he brought tears in my eyes. Such a soulful voice. Amazingly mesmerising. You can listen to him hours and hours. Deserves to be a celebrity. Inshallah," wrote one user.
"Send me his contact number i will invite him on events for singing," wrote another. Some even tagged Coke Studio Pakistan to give Arif a platform to showcase his talent.
A Twitter user too couldn't help but share singing videos of Arif on the microblogging site.
As it turns out, Arif has now setup a Facebook page to reach out to his "fans" directly. He thanked the Internet for all the love and support he has been getting recently.
"Aslam o Alaikum sab logo ka bhut shukriya itna pyar denay ke liye, me aap logo se guzarish karta hun meri live video ko share kiya jaye aur meray page ko apne dosto k sath share karein. Bhut bhut shukriya aap sab logo ka itna pyar denay ke liye."
Arif even went live on Facebook and sang "Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna."
He's already a star!
Arif's voice has also earned him an invitation by Geo Pakistan and he'll be making an appearance on TV on August 7.
