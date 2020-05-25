WATCH: Out on a Wild Ride, Men Get 'Instant Karma' After Buffalo Takes Revenge in Viral Video

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan's Twitter page is full of animal rescue videos and rare sightings from the animal and bird kingdom in the country.

Sunday was slightly different for the IFS officer who shared a video of animal cruelty in an undisclosed location which somehow ended in "sweet revenge".

In the video shared by Kaswan, one can see a buffalo pacing visibly beyond its capacity and carrying men in a cart as others surrounding them, cheer the act.

With constant blows of stick from the man in charge of the cart, buffalo steers to its right. One of the wheels of the buffalo cart hits the road divider and as a result, all the men aboard lose their balance and splatter across the road.

"Revenge of buffalo. Identify animals," Kaswan titled the video.

In a subsequent tweet, the IFS officer wrote: "Buffalo is getting global support. Seems some Bollywood movie is also coming 'badla bhains ka'."

Buffalo is getting global support. Seems some Bollywood movie is also coming “badla bhains ka”. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 24, 2020

Calling it "instant karma", Twitterati chimed in with their own takes.

Buffalo didn't choose the thug life, Thug life chose him. — Himanshu Kaushik, IAS (@HimanshuK_IAS) May 24, 2020