Watch Out Shreya Ghoshal, This Kerala Teacher May Steal Your Job With Her Melodious Voice
Kerala teacher's singing skills are creating waves on the Internet.
Image credits: The Inventiv Hub / YouTube
Gone are the days when one had to queue up to give auditions to showcase their talent, putting their regular jobs at stake.
It's 2018 and in this digital era, the Internet is your stage.
With billions using smartphones, you are bound to get noticed given you have the right talent and audience to consume it.
In one such incident, Lalloo Alphonse, an Assistant Professor of English at Mar Augusthinose College, stunned netizens after a video of her singing skills went insanely viral on YouTube.
A resident of Kottayam, Lalloo performed a melodious rendition of "Mere Dholna Sun" from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa on her brother's wedding eve, which made her an overnight Internet star.
"Left speechless! What a voice! Saying good and superb would be an understatement! This can't come without God gifted talent and ample practice. Felt like a rhythmic river flowing in its full glory. That she was into it so intensely was evident from her smile and rhythmic nodding," read one comment on her now viral video.
"Good voice. Didn't realize that it was not Shreya ghoshal. A malayali singing Hindi song with proper lyrics n tunes superb," read another.
Uploaded last month, the video has nearly garnered half a million views with 17K likes.
Interestingly, Lalloo Alphonse met her better half, Anup Thomas, while singing at wedding choirs. The singing couple first came to limelight in 2015 when a video of them singing at their own wedding reception took the Internet by a storm.
You can follow the couple here-- Anup N Lalloo - The Singing Couple
Also Watch
