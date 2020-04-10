Watch: Over-Excited Rhino Jumps in Joy Upon Seeing His Human Keeper, Twitter Melts

An adorable video in which an endangered species of rhino can be seen jumping around on seeing its zookeeper has won the internet’s heart.

As the 19-second-long video clip begins, we see an over-excited black rhino called Crockett jumps in joy after seeing his Kepper Kylee.

The video was shot at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas the US, and was recorded by zookeeper Kylee.

“Ever seen a rhino get the zoomies? Keeper Kylee paid a visit to Crockett yesterday and well ... #closedbutstillcaring keeper Kylee,” read the caption.

Has it ever happened that netizens have been shy from showering their love and affection of cute video? And this video to is no different.

A user commented saying, “Oh how HAPPY Crockett appears! Thanks to the zookeepers for taking care of these creations of ALMIGHTY HOLY LIVING TRUE GOD too STAY SAFE!”, while another wrote, “Animals are so smart, takes a real special human for a rhino to act like that playful delighted and could even say out of love too bad there's not a lot more humans out there like her.” Other comments too expressed their love for the endangered rhino.

A spokesperson of the zoo told the Real Fix(https://www.real-fix.com/animals/watch-rhino-bursts-with-excitement-when-he-spots-his-favourite-keeper/), “Crockett appeared to get excited as Kylee approached his exhibit on Sunday afternoon. As he raced around his habitat, we affectionately said he got the “zoomies”.

Crockett is the youngest of three critically endangered southern black rhinos at the Zoo. He is playful and excels during training sessions with keepers, the spokesperson added.

The official also informed that the zoo has been shut for people since March 14 since due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Adding further it was mentioned, “Although the Zoo has been closed to the public since March 14, keepers and staff have been there every day feeding and caring for the animals”.