WATCH: Overprotective Pet Cat Bites Owner's Arms to Free His Crying Toddler in Hilarious Video

An amusing video being shared online of an overprotective pet cat will bring a smile to your face. In the one-minute-long clip, the pet cat named Cecilia saw the baby crying and, in an attempt to free him, it climbed on the father before and bit his arm. One-year-old feline became visibly worried after seeing baby Demarkus crying in his father Angelo’s arms at their home in Davao City in the Philippines.

Angelo was trying to get the baby to sleep and the cat was lying down before she saw Demarkus sobbing. She sat upright as Demarkus refused to sleep as his father snuggled the baby to make him quiet. But baby’s cries seemed to upset the concerned cat who climbs on Angelo from his back and coming to baby’s defence, nibbled on the father’s arm. The father, unaware of the cat’s intentions, burst into laughter at the feline’s overprotective behaviour and got up to get a hold of Cecilia.

As per Daily Mail , Demarkus’s mother Dewanie Catapang revealed that the baby started fussing as he wanted to play past his nap time so his dad held him. They didn’t think it would worry their cat, Cecilia and it tries to protect him.

The video opens with Cecilia biting Angelo’s hand as he holds Demarkus upright to put him to nap.

According to Cats.org.uk , cats become protective of human babies as they view them as ‘people kittens’.Earlier, in multiple cases, they have alerted or acted quickly when the baby fell ill or is in danger. The organisation which works to educate cat parents about their pets said that felines have saved abandoned babies’ lives and cared for them.

The website states that a cat will join in with caring for the baby if you let him and contrary to ‘common belief, they do not do things through jealousy or vengefulness.’ the website has listed a number of instructions for pet owners to follow when they are expecting a baby and how to let their feline get adapted to the new family member.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here