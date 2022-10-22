Watch: Owner Instructs White Lion to Roar, Here's What Happened Next

Cats and dogs are the most common pets globally. But have you wondered if lions could also be on the list? Yes, a video in which a man is sitting with a white lion is viral on social media. The lion also listens to his instructions and is well-trained. The giant cat rests his head against Humaid Abdullah, his owner.

Later, the lion gets active and roars gently. He is instructed by his master to roar again. The lion does it again and now with a gutsy voice. Humaid Abdullah is also not scared of the lion and holds him tightly to control his activities. The video has been viewed by 4.6 million Twitteraris on social media.

A user wrote, “That shit doesn’t even look fun, can you imagine the breath. The lion is the king of the forest despite the fact, he is trapped inside the four walls.” Another viewer wrote, “This lion is gonna eat the shit out of you homie. Be aware brother. After all, they are animals. Wild animals.”

Humaid Abdulla loves animals, and his house is nothing less than a little zoo. He regularly posts pictures and videos with his pet lion on social media. In one of the videos, he was instructing the lion to roar. He captioned it “Lion with Lion”. He has named his pet lion Simba.



Humaid loves to do pet challenges with him. Lately, he posted a video where he was offering coffee to Simba. Simba did not like it and roared back. The video is one of the most viewed ones by Simba and Humaid.

