Watch: Pack of Stray Dogs Wait Patiently for Traffic to Stop before Crossing Busy Road in China

A video featuring the most mannered stray dogs has been shared online. The footage is an instant heart stealer. It captures a delightful moment of a group of dogs who wait calmly to cross a busy road in China. The pack of the furry friends is seen waiting for adjacent to a sidewalk as they stand by for the green light. The animals wait for the stream of traffic to pass by and the motorists to stop. The canines start walking after the red light, towards the other side of the avenue as pedestrians observe in surprise.

A local resident in the Dalian city of north-eastern China's Liaoning province recorded it on camera. The pack of dogs is standing next to a zebra crossing, waiting for the green light to cross the road. They didn't seem affected by the heavy traffic while standing on the edge of the road. Passersby can be seen watching the animals, amazed at their well-behaved conduct. Cars slowed down behind the line and stopped as the dogs walked together to cross.

The video was shared on Chinese equivalent of TikTok, Douyin, and quickly started trending online. Hundreds of thousands of netizens praising the dogs as 'civilised citizens'.The four-legged citizens amused hundreds of thousands of social media users.

A web user wrote, "What a pack of adorable dogs! They were very civilised while crossing the road." Another commenter wrote, "They are so cute and well-behaved! Hope they are all safe and sound."

Some were annoyed and condemned the video, criticising the government for a lack of a system against stray dogs.

A netizen condemned, "A pack of stray dogs? This is so dangerous, people could easily get attacked by them!' An observer agreed, "They are clearly a threat to the residents. The government lacked control of stray dogs while we are here praising them, I'm speechless."