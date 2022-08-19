WATCH: Paddleboarders' Encounter With a Pod of 12 Whales in Argentina Goes Viral

The video of two paddleboarders’ encounter with whales off the coast of Monte Hermoso in Argentina has gone viral on the internet. The event is reported to have taken place on Tuesday, August 16. The footage of their exploit was recorded in what appears to be a body camera of one of the paddleboarders. After ending their expedition, the two men told the local media that they swam beside 12 whales for approximately an hour before returning back to their boat.

The footage captured by the paddleboarders sees them balancing their boards as they push water with the help of their oars. Meanwhile, they are seen surrounded by a slew of gigantic whales who didn’t harm them. However, one of them is seen trying to push the unknown man in the clip off his board. While sharing the clip online, an Instagram user shared, “Two paddle boarders were approached by a pod of whales off the coast of Monte Hermoso, Argentina, on August 16. The two men told local media that the pod had at least 12 whales total, and they swam beside them for approx one hour.” The identity of the paddleboarders remains unclear as of yet. Watch the viral clip here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it left the internet divided. While some people praised the whales for not attacking the men, others condemned the paddle borders for invading the territory of the aquatic animals. A user said, “They should not be that close,” another commented, “Why don’t ppl leave animals alone?”

A netizen who appears to be a whale-lover suggested that the aquatic creatures were trying to protect the men from unknown dangers in the ocean. “They may have been protecting paddle boarders from unknown dangers. They are known to do that,” said the netizen. One more who agreed with the user added, “Such gentle giants. This is why we need to protect our planet and respect other creatures living with us.”

Meanwhile, an Instagram user who was not happy with the men approaching the ocean wrote “This is why nature is trying to kill us. Because of y’all, they think it’s soo cool to invade the habitat of another just because you want to. Have we learned nothing?” The video has gained over 6 thousand likes on Instagram.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here