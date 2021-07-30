Watch: Pakistani Bride Wears 100 Kg Lehenga On her Wedding Day

Weddings are truly a special affair and both the bride and the groom are more than willing to go the extra mile to make their day extra-special. Brides, especially, want to put their best foot forward and look like a queen on their wedding day. And, with a host of people to help you with your D-day look, it is not impossible to achieve this feat. One can choose from a host of materials, designs, hues and styles when it comes to finalising their bridal outfit. We have witnessed many brides adorning gorgeous ensembles for their special day on our social media feeds. It won’t be wrong to say that brides start planning about their ensembles months before their wedding and try to make their outfit as unique and stunning as possible. Rigorous planning, ideas and inspiration goes into the D-day look.

One such enthusiastic bride took her fashion game a notch higher by wearing a heavy and intricate lehenga that weighed 100 kilogram. The bride from Pakistan looks stunning in the video as she sits on stage with her groom — her lehenga is elegantly spread on the staircase. The video which was posted last year, has started doing the rounds of the Internet again. She looks resplendent in her red and golden ensemble which she complements with ethnic jewellery: maang tika, necklace. A beautiful veil covers her hair which has been tied up in a bun. The groom looks dashing in his golden sherwani and maroon turban.

People had mixed views about the outfit. Some couldn’t stop gushing over her bridal look, while others trolled her for making such an expensive purchase for just one day. A few also said that the bride is going to get exhausted after walking a few steps in that dress. The gorgeous red lehenga with extensive hand embroidery managed to grab attention from all over the internet.

