Watch: Pakistani Doctors Perform Bhangra to 'Chitta Chola' to Uplift Spirits of Covid-19 Patients

Being infected with the virus responsible for killing thousands across the world can be a scary experience. But not losing the will and being hopeful goes a long way in battling any disease.

To uplift the spirits of some patients, doctors in Pakistan decided to shake their legs to a popular tune.

In the clip posted on Twitter by Tribune, doctors in protective gears can be seen dancing in between two beds.

As the music to ‘Chitta Chola’ plays, the medical professionals begin Bhangra steps, encouraging even the patients to join. Even though masks covered the faces of the patients down with COVID-19, they can be seen sitting up and clapping their hands to the beat.

Maybe the bhangra steps and the zeal of doctors managed to raise their morale.

The 40-second video has been viewed for over a thousand times on Twitter since being posted on April 13. It was captioned: “#Pakistani doctors cheer up #Covid19 patients in hospital”.

The morale-boosting exercise managed to win hearts on the internet.

One Twitter user wrote, “I am thinking what patients must be thinking! But good moves” followed by a thumbs-up emoticon.

I am wondering what patients must be thinking! 😅

But good moves. 👍🏻 — Swati Batra (@swatibatra10) April 14, 2020

Another user gave a thumbs up to the Corona Warriors in Pakistan.

Here are some other comments to the wholesome post.

Wah 😇

Waheguru ji mehar krn 🙏🙏 — Onkar Singh (@OnkarSi08357873) April 15, 2020

Wah 😇

Waheguru ji mehar krn 🙏🙏 — Onkar Singh (@OnkarSi08357873) April 15, 2020