BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Watch: Pakistani Doctors Perform Bhangra to 'Chitta Chola' to Uplift Spirits of Covid-19 Patients

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @thetribunechd)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @thetribunechd)

To uplift the spirits of some patients, doctors in Pakistan decided to shake their legs to a popular tune.

Share this:

Being infected with the virus responsible for killing thousands across the world can be a scary experience. But not losing the will and being hopeful goes a long way in battling any disease.

To uplift the spirits of some patients, doctors in Pakistan decided to shake their legs to a popular tune.

In the clip posted on Twitter by Tribune, doctors in protective gears can be seen dancing in between two beds.

As the music to ‘Chitta Chola’ plays, the medical professionals begin Bhangra steps, encouraging even the patients to join. Even though masks covered the faces of the patients down with COVID-19, they can be seen sitting up and clapping their hands to the beat.

Maybe the bhangra steps and the zeal of doctors managed to raise their morale.

The 40-second video has been viewed for over a thousand times on Twitter since being posted on April 13. It was captioned: “#Pakistani doctors cheer up #Covid19 patients in hospital”.

The morale-boosting exercise managed to win hearts on the internet.

One Twitter user wrote, “I am thinking what patients must be thinking! But good moves” followed by a thumbs-up emoticon.

Another user gave a thumbs up to the Corona Warriors in Pakistan.

Here are some other comments to the wholesome post.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,416,586

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,071,710

    +62,733

  • Cured/Discharged

    517,931

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,193

    +6,466
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres