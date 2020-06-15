Watch: Pakistani News Anchors Promoting a Juice Brand on Air Leaves Netizens in Splits

A video of two news anchors of a Pakistan-based news channel has surfaced on social media. The video begins with both anchors taking a sip of the juice and promoting the brand. They even elaborated on the offers that come with the juice. The anchors added that people can win free mobile data on purchasing it.





The clip seems to have left netizens in splits. Many wrote funny comments on a Twitter post containing the video.

2-in-1. Abb Takk news anchors sell juice during bulletin. pic.twitter.com/yn5nRDePEH — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 13, 2020

Reacting to the video, one user said, “Why did they say ,”Welcome back “... ?!! ..the ad break just continued... and gave an official tone to the product,” while others referred to the news bulletin as juicy.

Quite juicy news bulletin 😁 — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) June 13, 2020

Another netizen said what the anchors would do if they have to promote a toilet paper brand.

What will they do if they have to do a toilet paper ad — Pankaj Gulati (@panky101) June 13, 2020

Citing the anchors’ comment in which they asked people to scratch the code on the juice pack, a user put out a video of a bear scratching his back against a tree.

A doctor and columnist named Mohammad Taqi, expressing his views on the incident said, “The bipolar world we live in: anchors peddling nestle while the news ticker underneath records morbidity and mortality from COVID19 in KP”.