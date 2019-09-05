Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Pakistani Singer Rabi Pirzada Threatens PM Modi and India with Snakes and Alligators

In a video that has gone viral, Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada, has shared a video of herself threatening India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

September 5, 2019
Watch: Pakistani Singer Rabi Pirzada Threatens PM Modi and India with Snakes and Alligators
Image: Twitter/@Rabipirzada
In a video that has gone viral, Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada, has shared a video of herself threatening India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

However, it is the manner of her threat which is most amazing. Pirzada, in the video, can be seen posing with a few snakes and alligators in an otherwise empty room as she says that these are gifts for PM Modi. She then warns Modi and the rest of India or dire consequences unless something is done about Kashmir.

In the fifty second long clip, which has been posted from her official account, Pirzada first identifies as a Kashmiri woman before proceeding with her threat. Towards the end of the video, she can be sitting on the couch with the reptiles and sings a song for Kashmiris.

Watch the video here:

Indians weren't too amused by the video, nor were the reptiles, it seems:

