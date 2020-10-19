Watch: Panda Chilling All Alone on a 'High Chair' Has Left Netizens Amused

Pandas are considered adorable and cute animals by many who like their laid-back nature. A video of a panda sitting on a tree branch is going viral for similar reasons.

In the video, we can see a panda sitting on a branch of a long tree. The panda looks like he is somewhere at a seemingly higher place. Holding the branch, the panda looks quite calm despite the fact that he is sitting at a dangerous place.

A Twitter user named Da’ Shaun posted the 15-second-long video in a series of videos, all about pandas. The caption of the video read, “all alone... in my own... little chair.”

The line used in Da’ Shaun’s caption is from the song In My Own Little Corner by Laura Osnes from a musical theatre Cindrella.

One user, pointing to the dangerous stunt being pulled by the panda, said that it is a surprise for them how panda have been able to survive for this long.

all alone... in my own... little chair pic.twitter.com/4b3ULB5djL — Da’Shaun (they/them) (@DaShaunLH) October 17, 2020

A commenter named Chantel Smith expressed shock at the fact that the tiny little branch is being able to hold the panda. She said that either pandas are way lighter than she thinks or the branch (which is seemingly weak) is actually stronger.

They must be way lighter than I think they are, or that branch strong as hell.😳 — Chantel Smith (@iamchantelsmith) October 18, 2020

The average weight for pandas is from 100 kilograms to 115 kilograms.

The video is now viral and has been watched over 4.4 million times on Twitter. Over 2 lakh people have liked Da’ Shaun’s tweet that shared this video.

However, this video first surfaced in 2019 and had also circulated on the internet back then.

Da Shaun posted other videos of the pandas as well, especially of them eating bamboo shoots. The animal consumes anywhere between 9 to 14 kilograms of bamboo every day.

Pandas are a conservation-reliant vulnerable species, which means that it requires constant management to survive. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), there are just 1,864 pandas in the wild. In captivity, there are 400 more pandas.