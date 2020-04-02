BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Watch: Parents Host 'Isolation Dinner Party' for Kids in UK amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Video grab. (Image credit: Instagram/ @bigbenmoore )

Video grab. (Image credit: Instagram/ @bigbenmoore )

The clip begins with the father acting as a table attendant greets his children ‘sir’ and ‘madam’.

A UK couple came up with an interesting idea by giving their children a fine dining experience at home amid lockdown.

The clip begins with the father acting as a table attendant greets his children ‘sir’ and ‘madam’. Then he pours milk into their glasses imitating the way wine is served at a restaurant.

“Nice to meet a man with a taste for fine milk, sir,” says Ben Moore, a BBC reporter as their mother, who shot the video can be heard giggling.

Moore then walks up to his daughter and helps her in cutting the chicken breast she was having. He says, “Oh, of course! Chicken can be difficult to eat”.

The video was uploaded by Ben on his Instagram account. Captioning it, he wrote, “Isolation kids dinner party. Fawlty towers dinner party for the kids in lockdown”.

The clip has been viewed over 10, 000 times.

In the UK, the COVID-19 has infected over 25, 000 people, and has killed over 2, 000 people. Globally, the virus has attacked over 9 lakh people and the death toll has crossed over 40, 000.


