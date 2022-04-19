WATCH: Parked Car Rolls Across Busy Road, Ends Up in River in Latvia

In a clip that is buzzing on social media, a parked car starts moving on its own and ends up falling into the river. The incident happened in Riga, Latvia, where a red Peugeot, parked opposite the riverside, starts moving backwards. The car crosses two roads and eventually falls into the river.

The video of the incident, which is reported to have happened on April 14, went viral as the unoccupied car started moving all of a sudden to head toward its unfortunate destination – the river Daugava. In the later parts of the video, the car, which was seconds before on its wheel, was seen floating in the river.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was catapulted to various social media platforms. On Twitter, the video was shared by Sky News. The video garnered lakhs of views and sparked a chain reaction.

One user wrote, “Things that have to be caught on camera to be believable.”

Another wrote, “The chances of that happening.”

“Found the gap beautifully,” wrote this user.

Another user pointed out how the crashed car was the only coloured car, while the rest were either white or grey.

Here are some other reactions to the tweet:

Isn’t this GIF just too accurate?

The car, fortunately, had no one inside. The driver, as per the report by Delfi, parked the car without applying the hand brakes, which caused the car to start moving. The owner of the car confirmed that the car was completely vacant. Soon after the incident, the rescue operation began and the car was pulled out of the river by the Riga Municipal Police.

The mysterious aspect of the whole incident was that the car was parked for about 10 minutes before it started heading toward the river. The details surfaced as the CCTV footage was analysed.

