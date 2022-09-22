Watch: Parrot Enjoys Car Ride on Face Mask Seat, Netizens Wish They Had The Same Life

Humans are all a part of the unavoidable rat race. We are always on our toes, either striving for success or aiming for the bigger and better. “Never settle” has become the motto of human life. If you are a daydreamer, sometimes stupid thoughts strike your mind. When you see your pet, lazing on the couch or birds flying in the endless azure sky, you might feel absurd jealousy pondering how easy their life seems – just eat and sleep.

You are going to have similar thoughts after watching this adorable parrot lying on a special face-mask seat as it enjoys a blissful car ride.

An account named ViralHog dropped the heart-warming video that has netizens wishing for a life like this lucky parrot. “This bird has life figured out,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

The now-viral clip shows a sun conure parrot lying on its back on a DIY face mask seat, specially made for it. The two strings of the face mask are hung around the rearview mirror of a car, having a striking resemblance to that of a hammock.

The bird seems to enjoy its little hammock-face mask, while it relishes the joyous car journey on a bright sunny day. The vibrantly-coloured parrot has left the Internet community gushing over it, lifting everyone’s Monday blues.

Netizens flocked to the comments to shower their delightful reactions on the beautiful video. While one user rued, “Wish life was like this,” another asserted, “The only legitimate use of those masks.” The video has racked up over 42.9k views with loads of comments still flooding in.

This is not the first time birds have accompanied their owners on their journey. In another similar viral video, two parrots were seen sitting peacefully on two hammock-inspired face mask seats tied on the hook of a car, swinging in motion.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NATURE | BIRDS | ANIMALS (@views.max)

Do you also think birds are the best companions on a journey?

