Watch: Parrot Plucking Paper Cutouts And Attaching Them To Its Tail Is Adorable

You must have heard the famous proverb from Aesop’s Fables, “Putting on peacock feathers will not make you a peacock.” The proverb, which pertains to a moralistic story that advises people to “just be yourself,” has a crane as the central character, trying to become more beautiful by imitating a peacock. It foolishly attaches peacock feathers to its tail, forgetting that as a crane, it will always look like a crane. Well, a particular viral video, which is currently doing the rounds on the internet, also presents a similar sight, where a parrot can be seen trying to decorate its tail using paper cutouts.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram a couple of days ago. The entertaining clip reveals the heartwarming sight of a green parrot plucking thin strips of paper cut-outs and attaching them to its feathers. The entire length of the winged fellow’s tail is dotted with paper strips, giving the impression of some artistic creation.

The bird, perched on a table, seems to be engrossed in the bizarre task as it continues to nibble on the paper kept on the table itself. The video has left social media users wondering about the parrot’s intentions behind it. It seems that the bird was also trying to turn itself into a peacock by adding paper cut-outs to its short tail. Was it trying to get ready for a fashion parade? Alas, the secret dies along with the video’s conclusion.

“I’m a peacock,” read the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the amusing video has garnered over 99.1k views and more than 8k likes on Instagram. The Instagram population has left no stone unturned to share their equally funny reactions in the comments. “Hair extensions: Bird Edition,” joked one user. “He is armouring up for war” noted another. “He is trying to impress the ladies,” chimed in a third individual.

Parrots and their quirks never fail to impress netizens. For instance, in another Instagram post, a sun conure parrot was seen having the best time of its life in a car. You are bound to feel envious after watching this little bird enjoying the small pleasures of life.

As is evident from the clip, the parrot is spotted lying on its back in a special face-mask-made seat, resembling a hammock. It sways in the car’s motion, looking incredibly cute.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here