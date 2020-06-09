Watch: Parrots Join Mumbai Man on His Window for an Impromptu Concert

A Mumbai resident had an 'impromptu concert' with two parrots and a video of the performance is now going viral of social media. While the man plays guitar, the parrots can be heard 'singing' along.

Jatin Talukdar said that he was playing the guitar by the window when the two parrots joined him. As he played, a parrot came and joined him humming its own tune. He has named the duo as Jim and Kairi and they have been visiting him often since last week, he said in a Facebook post.

“I never imagined wild parrots to get so comfortable, and share such a deep connection!” he said.

"Today morning, i was randomly strumming few chords, and these guys surprised me with their visit! I continued playing, as it really caught their attention! I added few whistles, and it started to sound like a song! This felt like a real gig experience with a different audience altogether, where some people really get into the music, jam along, while others chill around, and enjoy the gig!,"he wrote in the Facebook post.

Watch the video:

The gig mesmerised the people on social media.

