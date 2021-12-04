WATCH: Passengers Push Aircraft off Nepal Runway in Viral Video

A surprising video of people pushing an aeroplane off a runway is going viral on the internet. The incident took place at an airport in Nepal where passengers were seen pushing a small plane on the runway with all their might after its tyres got burst. The clip was filmed at Bajura Airport in Kolti, a district in Sudurpashchim Province in western Nepal, around 700 km from the capital Kathmandu. In the viral TikTok video, passengers are helping a lightweight Tara Air flight to move on the runway. A Twitter user shared the clip on Twitter and joked, “Probably only in our Nepal!”

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 55,000 views and tons of comments. A user jokingly said, “Great. I always consider Nepalese hard working and supportive people. There are 2 people who are rolling the plane tyre as well.”

Another user tweeted, “Hats off to those all pushing to move. Ready to face the challenges.”

According to a local news portal, the aircraft belonged to Tara Airlines with registration number 9NAEV. The aircraft was stranded in the middle of the runway obstructing the path for other planes. Hence, passengers and security officials came together to help it move off the runway.

The aircraft landed at Bajura Airport from Simikot in Humla. Its rear tyre burst after it reached the taxiway from the runway. Khagendra Khadka, a passenger going to Dhangadhi from Kolti, informed the portal that he called the Kolti airport to find out about this but he could not get in touch. Tara Air is a sister company of Yeti Airlines.

After the aircraft was moved off the runway, another plane was sent by the company from Nepalganj to Bajura with tyres and engineers. After the new tyres were fitted, both aircraft landed in Nepalgunj.

