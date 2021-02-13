Watch: Pastry Chef Builds Chocolate Motorbike and the Internet Just Can't Stop Drooling

Our love for chocolate cannot be ever expressed in words. It’s not just a dessert but an emotion, be it in any form- a hot cup of liquid chocolate, truffle cake, brownies, muffins or a chocolate bar for many. If you’re one of such people, then this news is going to make your day.

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon took his dessert making skills to another level when he posted a video of him making a huge motorcycle entirely made of chocolate. The video created a buzz among foodies on Instagram as it showed him making a real-life bike of chocolate.

In the clip, Guichon first makes the frame of the bike by freezing chocolate and painting it with edible blue color; then he makes the engine and tyres keeping the smallest details in mind, and assembles it all together. Even the seat, coil and spokes are made out of chocolate. The headlight was made out of a sugar dome.

Guichon shared the video on February 1 with caption reading, ‘Chocolate Motorcycle! I especially loved working on the Coil and the Wheels. What do you think?’

Watch the entire video here:

The view has been a hit among social media users; it has already been viewed more than 6 million times on Instagram and has received more than 5 lakh likes.One of the users wittingly commented that Harley Davidson must be feeling nervous after watching this video. Another user told him that he is very clever. Another user jokingly wrote that it was the safest motorcycle. While another wrote let's ride together.

Most of the people called his skills ‘magnificent’, ‘crazy’, ‘sheer brilliance’, and ‘spectacular.’

Take a look at some of his creations:

Chef Guichon has over 6 million followers on Instagram who all drool over his dessert making skills. In his earlier videos which have gone viral he had made a candy dispenser on his handle which was also made from scratch with just chocolate.