Watch: Patients Play ‘Garba’ with Health Workers at Mumbai Covid Center

As India entered the festive season with the onset of Durga Puja, soon to be followed by Dussehra and Diwali will mostly be a muted affair due to various restrictions in place amid the Coronavirus pandemic scare.

The Navratri festivities which are usually celebrated with fervour will be a lack-lustre affair this year.

However, healthcare workers and patients at a Covid-19 care centre in Mumbai performed ‘Garba’ to banish some blues.

Few patients and healthcare workers at the Nesco Covid center in Goregaon, Mumbai performed a ‘Garba’ gig to cheer-up the centre’s inhabitants. The video posted by ANI on Facebook shows several Covid-19 patients accompanied by healthcare workers performing Garba. All of them were wearing masks on their faces and few health workers wearing PPE kits performed the Garba in the female ward. While few patients participated in the traditional dance performance, other co-patients watched from their beds.

The video of the Garba performance at the Covid-19 care centre has earned bouquets and brickbats from users on the social media platform. Many have appreciated the healthcare centre and its workers efforts to cheer-up its patients during the Navratri season, few others have criticised their move.

Mumbai, which is one of the worst affected by the novel coronavirus in the country with over 2.43 lakh cases and close to 9,700 deaths, have been reported by the megapolis so far. Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit state in the nation with over a 1.61 million positive cases and 42, 453 deaths, however 1.39 million people have recovered as well.

The Coronavirus pandemic - with 40.7 million cases, with at over a million deaths and over 27.8 million recovered cases - is becoming like a bottomless pit that sees no end near. India has already recorded over 7.65 million Covid cases and over a lakh and sixteen thousand deaths since the pandemic broke in March this year.

Keywords: