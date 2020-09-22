WATCH: Penguins Go on a Field Trip to Art Museum; Netizens Melt Over Their Cuteness

Reminding netizens of the movie Madagascar, two penguins were recently seen waddling through the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago and winning people’s hearts. The penguins belong to Shedd Aquarium.

In an Instagram post this week, the Aquarium shared a cute video of Izzy and Darwin, two of the museum’s most social-media famous penguins. The caption read, “The penguins are on the move! On their second day out on the town, bonded pair Izzy and Darwin visited @mcachicago to check out "Just Connect"—an exhibit featuring artists across nationalities, generations and media that explore the ways we all connect... including penguins! See the exhibit. and come see Izzy and Darwin at Shedd Aquarium!”

Here’s the cute clip:

The video has over 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Most people left comments suggesting how the video made them smile or how cute the penguins look.

In the video, Izzy and Darwin are seen gazing up at the art or sometimes the chairs and walls in wonder; their little feet waddling in the adorable little penguin walk. The exhibit where these art aficionados are appraising the works of various artists is called ‘Just Connect.’ It is not open for public yet but the penguins got a special entry anyway.

According to Shedd aquarium’s website, these visits are a way to encourage residents of Chicago to be more outdoorsy and interact with this and other cultural institutions (which are now gradually reopening after the lockdown). Apart from this, it is also a great way to provide some exercise and bring some variety in these penguins’ lives.

Izzy and Darwin are a bonded pair which means they are a monogamous couple. And they do resemble any other couple out and about on a museum visit, soaking up the art and culture.

The visit to the art exhibit is a part of a larger welfare programme. During the pandemic, the aquarium introduced ‘virtual tours’. These visits would take the ‘visitors’ around the aquarium and the ticket sales help the museum maintain their research, conservation, and animal care costs.

The penguins are used as an example for the audiences, where they could go or what they could see at Shedd. There are multiple videos on Shedd’s Instagram page of the Penguin’s day out in the canteen, visiting the otters, or the gift shop in absence of human visitors.