Watch: Penguins Take a Leisurely Walk Around Cape Town During Lockdown

With the humans stuck at home, three African penguins decided to take a stroll down the streets of Cape Town in South Africa.

South Africa like most of the world is currently in the midst of a national lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds shared a video on Twitter of the three penguins exploring the city, leaving millions of viewers online delighted.

According to Independent Online, between Simon's Town and Cape Point is Boulder's Beach - a famous penguin colony. Set in the midst of a residential area, it is one of the few sites where the endangered African penguin can be observed at close range.

The group, which works toward penguin and seabird rehabilitation, said that its rangers had taken the penguins on a walk around the empty streets of Simon's Town outside Cape Town.

Under the watchful eyes of their carers, the birds were seen crossing an intersection and exploring the town.

Take a look at how much joy this brought to people on the internet.

They’re on their way to rob a bank. I am convinced — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) April 18, 2020

They’re way too cute! Thanks for sharing it adds a bit of brightness to the day — Inga Ndibongo (@INNdibongo) April 18, 2020

Nature has almost fully healed — (@2frost2furious) April 18, 2020