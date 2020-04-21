BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Watch: Penguins Take a Leisurely Walk Around Cape Town During Lockdown

Watch: Penguins Take a Leisurely Walk Around Cape Town During Lockdown

South Africa like most of the world is currently in the midst of a national lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 12:54 PM IST
Share this:

With the humans stuck at home, three African penguins decided to take a stroll down the streets of Cape Town in South Africa.

South Africa like most of the world is currently in the midst of a national lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds shared a video on Twitter of the three penguins exploring the city, leaving millions of viewers online delighted.

According to Independent Online, between Simon's Town and Cape Point is Boulder's Beach - a famous penguin colony. Set in the midst of a residential area, it is one of the few sites where the endangered African penguin can be observed at close range.

The group, which works toward penguin and seabird rehabilitation, said that its rangers had taken the penguins on a walk around the empty streets of Simon's Town outside Cape Town.

Under the watchful eyes of their carers, the birds were seen crossing an intersection and exploring the town.

Take a look at how much joy this brought to people on the internet.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,509

    +42,220*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,634

    +74,309*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,736

    +26,938*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,389

    +5,151*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres