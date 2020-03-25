Watch: People are Washing Everything from Milk Packets to Currency Notes amid Coronavirus Fears

Coronavirus has created such an environment of fear that people are opting for bizarre ways to stay safe from the virus. In the past, videos of people wearing plastic sheet and masks made of plastic bottles have gone viral. Now, videos of people washing vegetables in the washing machine and disinfecting currency notes with spray are doing rounds on the internet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in view of the rising number of cases of COVID-19. People are being advised to follow this lockdown strictly and wash hands several times to keep the deadly virus at bay.

However, some people are taking the practice of hygiene to extreme levels with videos on TikTok showing the paranoia.

One video on the social media platform shows a woman washing the milk packets with liquid soap. Towards the end of the video, the woman also puts some salt in a bucket filled with water and containing vegetables. This video has garnered over 475K likes.

Another video shows a woman washing grocery items in salt water. The video has got more than 58K likes.

A video caught the attention of netizens in which a person can be seen spraying disinfectant on a teller machine while it counts cash. The clip received 123K likes.

Over four lakh people across the world have contracted the virus and more than 16,000 have lost their lives to COVID-19.

