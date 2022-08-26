WATCH: People in China Rush to Supermarkets to 'Chill' Amidst Massive Heatwave

China has been experiencing its worst heatwave in over 60 years with many counties issuing red alert heat warnings. Millions of people in China are facing power cuts as the heat wave continues to affect the electricity supply. Amidst the ongoing situation, elderly people have found a unique way to handle the heat. A video posted by South China Morning Post shows elderly people chilling in supermarkets as heatwaves engulf the country. The video from an air-conditioned supermarket in Hubei shows a large number of people sitting on the floor between the racks of the store. Many of them have been doing so for more than a month now.

People bring in their own chairs to chill at the store. While the store staff attempted to make them leave the store, it was of no avail. People gather in the stores daily in large numbers and many of them also fall asleep there.

“They hung out around different aisles of the shop while sitting on chairs they had brought from home. They have been visiting after 7 pm for a month already,” a store owner was quoted as saying in the video.

These elderly people are chilling…. literally ☃️ pic.twitter.com/QAmG5m8Rc9 — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) August 24, 2022

The heatwave and its effect on the power supply have resulted in many factories stopping their work across China. In the southwest province of Sichuan, factories including that of Japanese automaker Toyota had to halt work last week after government officials said they would prioritise power to residential areas over commercial operations.

Nineteen of the 21 cities in the province were asked to suspend industrial operation last week due to the shortage of power supply. Multiple major cities in China have recorded their hottest days ever this year.

China had to issue a national drought alert after regions from Sichuan in the southwest to Shanghai in the Yangtze delta have experienced weeks of extreme heat.

According to the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, over 65 rivers across the 34 counties in the southwestern region of Chongqing have dried up after a drop of 60 percent in rainfall from the unusual precipitation.

