WATCH: People Play Music on Ola Scooter as Lights Go Out During Dandiya Event

During Navratri, it’s Garba time on the internet. Many Garba-related stories, from all over the country are viral on the internet. There are videos and pictures of people performing the dance form. In another such story, an Ola electric scooter came to the rescue after lights went out during Navratri celebrations. A video which is going viral shows people using an Ola electric scooter as a loudspeaker after lights went out during Navratri celebrations. The incident took place in Surat, Gujarat.

The video has been shared on Twitter by Shreyas Sardesai. It shows a group of people performing Garba around a rangoli. Just beside, is an Ola S1 Pro blasting a peppy song. “Ola S1 Pro turned out to be saviour when lights were out during Navratri celebration. Everyone enjoyed navratri with Ola’s speakers,” read the caption of the video. Have a look for yourself:

Ola S1 Pro turned out to be savior when lights were out during Navratri celebration . Every one enjoyed navratri with Ola's speakers #olas1pro #OLA @OlaElectric @bhash pic.twitter.com/Up319nXwVq — Shreyas Sardesai (@shreyas7065) October 4, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 44K views. “Gujjus can do anything for Garba, hence proved,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “nothing can stop gujaratis.”

Meanwhile, another video which went viral showed passengers performing Garba at Bengaluru airport. The clip was shared by Twitter user Divya Putrevu and it shows a group of passengers breaking into an impromptu Garba dance. The nine-day Navratri celebration is devoted to Goddess Durga and is celebrated with grandeur across the country. The word Navratri is derived from the Sanskrit terms Nav and Ratri, meaning nine nights.

Social media platforms are rife with videos of people partaking in the festivities, even in unlikely places. From a kid doing the cutest Garba rendition you could see, people dancing at sub-zero temperatures in Ladakh, to a lady breaking into Garba while working in the kitchen, these Garba videos show that the excitement is getting palpable.

The 9-day festival of Navratri is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm, especially in Gujarat where people dance to the beats of Garba. Such is the energy, that even Bollywood has sought inspiration from the rhythmic and graceful garba numbers.

