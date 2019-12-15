Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Pet Beagle Showing Off Mean Dance Moves on Reggae Song is the Sunday Motivation You Need

Posted three weeks ago, Bailey the dancing dog's video has already been shared 1.2 million times on Facebook.

News18.com

Updated:December 15, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
Watch: Pet Beagle Showing Off Mean Dance Moves on Reggae Song is the Sunday Motivation You Need
This dog is the star of the party season |Image credit: Facebook

A Florida, United States resident's pet beagle has become an overnight celebrity on social media after he showed off some mean dance moves in a video shot in the former's kitchen. Ahead of the party season, the dog was caught on tape busting some grooves that are delighting the whole world.

Facebook user Wendy Berenguer shared the clip of her spirited pet pooch Baily breaking a led to a Puerto Rican song. When Baily realises he is being filmed, he repositions himself so that he's in a better view of the camera and resumes dancing.

Posted three weeks ago, the video has already been shared 1.2 million times on Facebook and has even gone viral on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

The dog dancing to Reggaeton music deginitely drew a laugh out of many. Many referred to Bailey's dance moves as "smooth".

However, some pointed out that dog ws not dancing at all but actually scratching his butt on the carpet under him.

Neverthless, this isn't the first time a video fo a "dancing dog" has gone viral.

