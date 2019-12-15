Watch: Pet Beagle Showing Off Mean Dance Moves on Reggae Song is the Sunday Motivation You Need
Posted three weeks ago, Bailey the dancing dog's video has already been shared 1.2 million times on Facebook.
This dog is the star of the party season |Image credit: Facebook
A Florida, United States resident's pet beagle has become an overnight celebrity on social media after he showed off some mean dance moves in a video shot in the former's kitchen. Ahead of the party season, the dog was caught on tape busting some grooves that are delighting the whole world.
Facebook user Wendy Berenguer shared the clip of her spirited pet pooch Baily breaking a led to a Puerto Rican song. When Baily realises he is being filmed, he repositions himself so that he's in a better view of the camera and resumes dancing.
Posted three weeks ago, the video has already been shared 1.2 million times on Facebook and has even gone viral on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.
The dog dancing to Reggaeton music deginitely drew a laugh out of many. Many referred to Bailey's dance moves as "smooth".
This dog dancing to Reggaeton is the best thing you’ll ever see today pic.twitter.com/hRojKOJ5iP— 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) December 11, 2019
DANCING DOG is smooth! 🐶Morning!pic.twitter.com/axTveBCFSW— Matt Rappaport (@nyactor) December 12, 2019
Dog said dance more, speak less pic.twitter.com/UBkgUf6ocm— Josh of the Creek 🌳 (@joshuamckn1) December 12, 2019
That's one cool dog.— Scott Murphy (@Curmudgeon2017) December 13, 2019
Dogs got moves like Jagger. #doggo— DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) December 12, 2019
Ok that’s my favorite dog video I’ve ever seen.😂 He is SO chillin’ and like...let me turn around so y’all can see my skills✌️😎— Sara V (aka Cass’ ride or die😌) (@eaglescandy) December 12, 2019
December 12, 2019
However, some pointed out that dog ws not dancing at all but actually scratching his butt on the carpet under him.
Yall know that the dog is not dancing but scratching his ass to the carpet right? https://t.co/i2mUQ95Vow— SP. 💜🔥 (@son_pel) December 12, 2019
Neverthless, this isn't the first time a video fo a "dancing dog" has gone viral.
