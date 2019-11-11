Watch: Pet Cat Saves Toddler Who Escaped from her Crib and Fell Down the Stairs

A new cat video has gone viral on internet recently, making people astonished with the bravado displayed by the cat. In the video, the cat can be seen saving a toddler’s life.

The video was shared by Twitter user @Awwwwcats, which captioned it, “Cat saves baby that escaped from her crib from falling down steep stairs....”

Cat saves baby that escaped from her crib from falling down steep stairs.... pic.twitter.com/8lhLupI7Oq — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) November 7, 2019

As the video shows, the cat jumps out from the crib to save the baby from falling. The baby is almost on the edge and is about to fall. The one-year-old Samuel León was left in the crib by her 27-year-old mother. However, the toddler somehow manages to get out of it and walks towards the edge of the floor. The mother, based in Bogotá, Colombia, watched the entire clip on camera. Her grey Siamese cat, named Gatubela, holds the boy and pushes him back to the safer surface.

The child was about to fall from the 12-step staircase past the door, but was saved in time. Gatubela then sits and looks after the little Samuel, to keep him away from the edge. As quoted in the Metro UK, Diana said, “I arrived very early in the morning at my company and my son was still sleeping, for that reason I put it in his crib. I was a short distance from him when I suddenly noticed that he had woken up and had left the crib by himself, for this reason I wanted to go back over the recordings so that I could see how he got out of his crib.”

She added, “If it had not been for the cat my son would have rolled down the stairs. Watching the footage, I felt really surprised and lucky.”

