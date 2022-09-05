WATCH: Pet Dog Turns Celeb on Flight as Pilot, Crew Can't Stop Taking Selfies With Him

How would you react if you came across a cute fur baby on your next flight? The passengers and crew of an airplane were pleasantly surprised as ‘Ritchie’, a Great Pyrenees dog, recently came aboard theirs. A now-viral video that has crossed over 1,324,727 likes on social media platform Instagram, showed the happy dog being showered with affection, head pats, and selfie requests from the enthusiastic crew. The video was initially posted on Instagram by Ritchie’s owner with a caption that revealed a flight delay that reportedly occurred due to the presence of the spotted Great Pyrenees dog.

Take a look at the adorable video here.

For the unversed, Great Pyrenees dogs are well known for their gentle, calm nature and ability to protect and safeguard if the need arises. They gel extremely well with humans and pick up on social cues as well. A quick look at Ritchie’s Instagram account proved that the majestic dog is an avid traveler and regularly goes on hikes with his human parents to scenic locales and mountain tops.

In the video shared approximately five days ago, Ritchie was spotted posing with the pilots and the crew, while his parent looked on. However, people on board did not seem to mind the delay at all as they happily waited for Ritchie to settle down. Netizens were floored at the adorable video and responses ranged from people amused at the scene to people saying that they would never be bothered by a delay caused by a dog.

One user commented,” I'd be so excited if I was on that flight. I'd probably make excuses to walk towards where the dog is mid-flight” while another user said,” Now that’s the kind of delay I could get down with!”

Meanwhile, in India, there are only a handful of airlines that allow domesticated animals such as cats and dogs to travel on flights. While trains are always an option, make sure to check for the exact rules that your choice of travel demands.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here