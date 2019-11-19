Watch: Pet-rified Felines React as Owners Use Cat Filters on TikTok
The caption of the 53-second clip reads, "When cats meet cat filters..."
Video grab. (Twitter)
Face filters are quite in trend on social media with a number of people posting their videos and pictures using them. Users of Snapchat, Instagram and Tiktok are spoilt for choices with the innovative face filters that these apps have to offer.
Recently, an adorable video was shared by People's Daily, China on Twitter that is going viral on social media. The clip is a compilation of five different videos in which cats owners are seen using cat filter leaving their pets scared, petrified, confused, baffled and anxious.
One of the videos show a cat looking up at its owner in confusion and then back at the screen of the phone, trying to figure out why the owner looks like a cat on screen.
In another a cat is seen all baffled, looking at the phone of its owner. The feline is seen looking at her owner with a side eye.
The caption of the 53-second clip reads, "When cats meet cat filters..."
Watch the video here and do not miss the reactions of the furry animals:
When cats meet cat filters... pic.twitter.com/BKC1OFzHQO— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 14, 2019
Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 8 million times. It has also garnered over 3 lakh 15 thousand likes.
A number of people took to the comment section of the video to react to the video. Here’s how they reacted to the cat filter video:
That reaction :) :) pic.twitter.com/zrkbwWqNZq— Benz Tony (@BenzTonyStephen) November 16, 2019
All of them got confused when they looked at phone and want to reaffirm that it's their owners out there.— Loans Thru Banks (@loansthrubanks) November 15, 2019
That's really fascinating! I thought they were capable of recognizing their reflection for a minute.— Meefsland (@meefsland) November 16, 2019
The second cat has me wheezing with the way he/she looking from the corner— mr. ibu stan account (@nattybynatur3) November 16, 2019
This is a face of a cat wondering why it's sixth sense is off pic.twitter.com/b6pOEgfSgh— Misselayneous (@misselayneous_b) November 16, 2019
the side eye & the tongue got me pic.twitter.com/yIbTJBnuhQ— ꨄ (@tjohnise) November 16, 2019
Some even shared meme's to react to the video.
Did I do too much catnip this morning pic.twitter.com/1g2YwtU08a— The Homie Phill (@TheHomiePhill) November 15, 2019
November 16, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Naagin 4's Nia Sharma Starved Herself to Look a Particular Way
- Kriti Kharbanda Confirms Dating Pulkit Samrat, Says Wanted Parents to Know First
- WhatsApp Insists No Users Have Been Impacted by The Malicious Video Files Threat
- Not Thinking About Revenge against Oman in FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri
- Kerala MLA Asked Locals to Gift Him Books, Now He's Donating Them to School Libraries