Watch: Photographer Captures Spectacular Aurora Borealis from Space in Viral Video

A photographer and his team have captured enthralling pictures and videos of the Northern Lights by sending their camera in the stratosphere.

According to a Daily Mail report, the photographer Nate Luebbe went to Fairbanks in Alaska, which is considered to be the best place for seeing Northern Lights. He attached a Sony camera to a weather balloon and launched it in the Earth’s stratosphere to see Aurora Borealis.

Reportedly, the camera reached 122,600 feet above the Earth’s surface after two hours of travelling but then it popped.

The camera captured the images of northern lights which are caused by disturbances in the magnetosphere by solar winds.

A video of the same was shared by Nate on his Twitter account. He shared in the caption that the video is from 65,000 feet under a weather balloon and was shot in September by him and his team. He also informed that he and his team have made a film Light Side Up.

A user named Pitesh Mistry commented on Nate’s tweet. He said, “Incredible footage mate! Absolutely LOVED the light side up video!!”

Dennis, another Twitterati shared the video, and said, “I cannot wait to watch this on my home tv. Well done and congrats to @nateinthewild and their team.”

Speaking to DailyMail, Nate said, “Seeing them from very high in the air is an extremely unique perspective, and I wanted to take that experience and push it to the extremes.”

This is not the first adventurous thing that Nate has done, but he finds this the single most beautiful natural phenomena, even better than sunrises at Machu Picchu and being 20 feet away from a wild polar bear.

He and his team were able to shoot Aurora Borealis by borrowing a7S III camera from Sony. This equipment is specifically designed for low-light photos. Nate said that they knew it was ‘go-time’ when Sony confirmed that they can borrow some pre-production models.

The photographer said that it was difficult to convince Sony to lend them the camera, especially being honest that they were not sure if they would be able to return the cameras to Sony. Finally, the camera was launched into a weather balloon in a Styrofoam cooler along with a GPS system, batteries and heating pockets. The first attempt was unsuccessful due to the unforeseen cold. However, the second time they launched the balloon with additional heating pockets and were successful in getting footage of the G1 class aurora storm from the stratosphere.