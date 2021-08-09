Watch: Photographer Falls Into Swimming Pool While Capturing Bride and Groom's Entry

Being a wedding photographer is not an easy job, you have the responsibility of capturing every moment of perhaps the biggest days of any couple’s life. When it’s a grand Indian wedding, the job becomes a bit tougher than it usually is. With so much chaos and things happening around, something or the other is bound to go wrong. While it can be troublesome at times, some goof ups provide a moment of comic relief like in this case of an Instagram video. The clip captures a hilarious moment of an Indian wedding where the photographer accidentally fell into a pool.

Shared online by Instagram page @aperinastudio, the video starts off with the bride and the groom walking out of a grand villa, as a team of photographers gets together to capture the moment. Two photographers are seen retreating backwards while capturing the shots on their camera. Engulfed in his work, the photographer doesn’t realize that he is walking into the pool behind him and accidentally take a plunge into the water.

Thankfully, his quick reflexes come into action, and he jumps out of the water with some help from his colleague and manages to save his camera from any damage.

Check out the video here:

The page shared another slo-mo video where the camera captures the expressions of the couple who were shocked to see the photographer fall in the pool.

Since being shared online, the video has been getting a lot of reactions from users online. While some found the moment hilarious, others were impressed by the dedication of the photographer. “Now that’s what I call dedication," wrote a user in her reaction. Another commented, “Can’t stop laughing, bless him!"

Meanwhile, guests who had attended the wedding also dropped by to share their reactions, “OMG, I didn’t even think about it. Hahaha, this was actually my friend’s wedding".

What’s your reaction to the video?

