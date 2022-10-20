CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Watch: Pilot Ejects Seconds Before Plane Crash, Reddit Users Can't Believe It
Watch: Pilot Ejects Seconds Before Plane Crash, Reddit Users Can't Believe It

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 12:26 IST

Delhi, India

A video, which shows a pilot ejecting seconds before a fighter plane crashes, has gone viral on Reddit.

Social media often sees the revival of old videos of incidents that blow our minds. The various platforms repost old videos of accidents or other events that gain traction and shed more light on the incident. One such video has gone viral on Reddit that shows a pilot ejecting seconds before a fighter plane crashed.

In 2009 a RAF Harrier pilot ejected after crash landing in Kandahar, Afghanistan from interestingasfuck

A user took to Reddit on October 18 and posted a video of a 2009 fighter plane crash. The dangerous crash showed the plane’s rough landing on the runway. Captioned, “In 2009 an RAF Harrier pilot ejected after crash landing in Kandahar, Afghanistan,” the video shows the plane burning up in flames immediately after landing. The nose of the plane also breaks, showing the extent of damage caused due to the rough landing.

