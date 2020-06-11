WATCH: Pilot Lands Aircraft in the Middle of a Dense Jungle, Kiren Rijiju is Awed

A jaw-dropping video of a plane landing on rough terrain has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, a pilot is seen flying the plane over a dense forest, and continuously looking around for a spot to land. After a few seconds into his search, the flyer successfully lands the aircraft on an empty stretch of road surrounded by trees.



The nerve-racking clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Vuelos y Viajes.

Y nosotros preocupados por el PAPI, ILS, LOCALIZER y la Mari en coche !!!@VolarEsPasion @GaboAir pic.twitter.com/Zp1HXSqAeb — Vuelos y Viajes (@flyezequiel) June 8, 2020

Soon after uploading the post, Vuelos’s clip has been viewed over 1 million times. Over 300 people retweeted it, with Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju sharing the post. He wrote, “I've been with many top Pilots and landed in most difficult locations and terrains. I even had miraculous escapes on many occasions but this landing is by far the most adventurous one”.

I've been with many top Pilots and landed in most difficult locations and terrains. I even had miraculous escapes on many occasions but this landing is by far the most adventurous one! https://t.co/RhxdhX9owu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 10, 2020

Rijiju’s post saw several people dropping comments, including Vuelos. He said, “Hello Kiren. Cheers from Madrid, Spain. Brazil is filled of this type of illegal runways. Most of them used by the gold mining called “garimpo” in Portuguese”.





Brazil is filled of this type of illegal runways. Most of them used by the gold mining called "garimpo" in Portuguese — Vuelos y Viajes (@flyezequiel) June 10, 2020

One person wrote, “Kiren (u r sainik) don't worry.... God blessings with u. Continue to serve the people whatever way u can... Keep walking....Cheers.”

Continue to serve the people whatever way u can... Keep walking....Cheers ! — Rahul Sharma (@rahuketusharma) June 10, 2020

Another user said, “We must admire the composure of this man Kiren sir.”