WATCH: Pilot Lands Plane Sideways at Bristol Amid Raging Storm
Footage captured on October 12, shows the TUI Airways Boeing 757-200 plane rocking from side-to-side, caught as it is in the powerful crosswinds.
(Image: YouTube)
The footage of a commercial airlines pilot taking on the full fury of gale-force winds, and somehow prevailing, is unexaggeratedly jaw-dropping.
The place was Bristol Airport, which was one of several UK airports to be battered by Storm Callum, which brought with it torrential rains and wind speeds of up to over 100 kmph. The gales blowing across the runway at Bristol Airport forced this aircraft to negotiate a sideways landing.
Footage captured on October 12, shows the TUI Airways Boeing 757-200 plane rocking from side-to-side, caught as it is in the powerful crosswinds. While the sheer battle of the plane against the winds isn't immediately evident, as the pilot somehow navigates the plane towards the ground, his struggle and the skill he demonstrates becomes frighteningly apparent.
The video was captured by YouTube user and aviation enthusiast Mraviationguy, who posted it on the video sharing site on Sunday.
Speaking to the Mirror newspaper, Mraviationguy explained, "Aircraft need to compensate for the crosswind otherwise they will be blown off course. They do this by pointing their nose into the direction the wind is coming from, demonstrated perfectly by this crew. It is always fascinating to watch planes landing in strong crosswinds and it is fantastic to see such amazing skill by the pilots."
You can watch the video below:
You can watch the video below:
